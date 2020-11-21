Nov 21 2020 November 21, 2020 November 21, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 83.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 57 year old male a resident of Colombo 02.
  2. 65 year old male a resident of Wellampitiya.
  3. 89 year old male a resident of Dematagoda.
  4. 57 year old female a resident of Colombo 10.
  5. 72 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
  6. 69 year old female a resident of Colombo 13.
  7. 76 year old male a resident of Wellawatta.
  8. 75 year old female a resident of Wellampitiya.
  9. 76 year old female a resident of Colombo.
