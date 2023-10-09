Sri Lanka decides to lift all import restrictions except vehicles from today (October 09)
Posted by Editor on October 9, 2023 - 7:50 pm
Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says all import restrictions except those imposed on vehicles will be lifted from today (October 09).
Accordingly, a Gazette notification will be issued tonight lifting import restrictions.
Further details regarding the items on which the import restrictions have been lifted, can be accessed through the official website of the Import and Export Control Department.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- China says Exim Bank and Sri Lanka reached preliminary debt deal October 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka Army Promoted over 1,800 army personnel to mark its 74th Anniversary October 10, 2023
- Two STF personnel killed, five others injured in crash in Vavuniya October 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka decides to lift all import restrictions except vehicles from today (October 09) October 9, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s State Minister for Defence monitors the disaster affected areas October 9, 2023
Good move……Salt, rubber slippers, dried fish, coir rope, balloons (& rubber natural based products), wesak lanterns, etc will be imported. God bless local industries!!!