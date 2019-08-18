Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and High Commissioner of India, Taranjit Singh yesterday inaugurated Sri Lanka’s first vehicle assembly plant in Mathugama.

The company is a joint venture.

The Prime Minister in his address mentioned the substantial opportunities that exist for industrial collaboration between Indian and Sri Lankan companies.

He also thanked the Indian leadership for continued confidence and support to Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner in his address noted that the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant set up in Kalutara by the India-Sri Lanka joint venture is a reflection of what India and Sri Lanka can achieve together collectively.

He added that the Plant symbolizes the promotion of ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ alongside ‘Make in India.’

(Source: News Radio)