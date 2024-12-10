Sri Lanka establishes food policy and safety committee
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of the Food Policy and Safety Committee under the Presidential Office.
This announcement was made today (December 10) by Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing.
The initiative aims to secure access to quality and affordable food for every individual in Sri Lanka, aligning with the government’s priority to achieve food safety and nutritional standards.
The program will focus on producing as much food as possible within the country, maintaining a three-month buffer stock of essential items and establishing a data-driven system to monitor food stock levels, production, storage and distribution across Sri Lanka.
The proposal, presented by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, emphasizes effective coordination of the national food and nutrition program through the Presidential Office.
The plan also seeks to involve the private sector in wholesale and retail processes to enhance efficiency and accessibility.
The Food Policy and Safety Committee will be co-chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and the Minister of Trade, Commercial, Food Security and Cooperative Development.
It will include secretaries of key ministries, including the Secretary to the Prime Minister. The committee’s role will be to provide policy guidance based on scientific analysis and data, ensuring that all efforts contribute effectively to Sri Lanka’s food security and nourishment goals.
By focusing on domestic food production, robust data systems, and efficient institutional coordination, the government aims to create a resilient framework for food safety and nutritional standards in Sri Lanka.
While the establishment of the Food Policy and Safety Committee under the Presidential Secretariat is a welcome step toward addressing Sri Lanka’s food challenges, I notice a concerning gap in the announced focus areas.
The committee appears primarily oriented toward food security (production, stockpiling, and distribution) rather than food safety (standards, regulations, and protocols to ensure that food is safe for consumption). Although the name includes “Safety,” the outlined objectives mainly address availability and affordability, not comprehensive safety measures.
Sri Lanka has long needed a sound national food safety policy. Currently, there are foreign-funded projects working with international implementing agencies to develop such policies, but these efforts reportedly lack strong commitment and ownership from the Ministry of Health. This new committee presents an opportunity to rectify this situation.
I urge the committee, especially the co-chairs and ministry secretaries involved, to:
Incorporate the ongoing food safety policy development work into the committee’s agenda
Ensure effective utilization of available grant funds specifically allocated for food safety initiatives
Establish clear accountability for food safety standards across the production and distribution chain
Develop a comprehensive food safety regulatory framework that aligns with international standards
As both a food consumer and producer, I believe true food resilience requires addressing both security (quantity and access) and safety (quality and health standards). The committee’s establishment offers a perfect moment to integrate these complementary priorities rather than focusing on just one aspect.