Sri Lanka government declares curfew, shuts down access to major social media sites
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan government declared a curfew with immediate effect, junior defense minister Ruwan Wijewardene
said on Sunday, following eight explosions that killed nearly 140 people, and mostly targeted churches and hotels.
“A curfew will be imposed until things settle down,” he told reporters in Colombo.
Government officials also said major social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have been blocked inside the country to prevent misinformation and rumors.
(Reuters)
While his houses are burn down and followers are bombed in his house what was God doing? The answer is there is no God.
Mahinda Rajapaksa should be apponted PM right now.
The King who is also the Security Minister should resign to enable Mahinda to succeed as President.
This will enable the Rajapaksa family who defeated tamil terrorism to take over the government.
the firts respondents to the scene of the major catastropy at Kochchikade were the local people and then the police trickled in. what was the fire brigade doing which is located a few hundred yards away and then there is a naval base not so far away either and they are better equipped than a handful of corrupt cops to deal with the situation.
What was sirisena and ranil doing one cannot expect much from a goon like Ranil a christian doing most likely recovering from the binge of he previous night, As sirisena claimed on more that one occasion he is the last to know.
Now the post mortem this was well coordinated and would have involved planing, money and execution. Then these places are considered and safe areas.
Obviously the police if guided by clues should get the forensic experts to identify the explosives that made the bomb the sources and how it found its way to the site. The detonators if the sites have been properly looked at then parts that have not perished the blast will give an identity. This sort of evidence is vital from which they can proceed with the investigation. As I write all this evidence is lost with the police involved with the clean up operations so that politicians can come up with specculations
final note is what steps will ranil and sirisena is to take something happening over veask which is only a few weeks 3 to be precise away I think