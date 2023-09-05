Sri Lanka Government to probe Channel 4 revelations on Easter Sunday attacks

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2023 - 10:41 am

The Sri Lanka Government will conduct a probe into the revelations by Channel 4 on the Easter Sunday attacks, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara told Parliament today (September 05).

“The Cabinet has decided to appoint a parliamentary select committee to probe into exposure by Channel 4. International-level investigations will also be conducted if necessary,” the minister said.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Minister Manusha Nanayakkara further said the matter was discussed during yesterday’s (September 04) weekly Cabinet meeting.

He said international support could also be sought to investigate the claims.

The Minister said all claims must be thoroughly investigated but questioned the timing of the release of the Channel 4 documentary.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara said it has been a practice by various entities to release documentaries and footage when the United Nations or United Nations Human Rights Council is in session or a few days before such sessions.