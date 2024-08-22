Sri Lanka grants visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2024 - 8:24 am

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved visa-free entry for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.

This visa-free policy will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in effect for six months.

The countries eligible for visa-free access to Sri Lanka are: