Aug 22 2024 August 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

Sri Lanka grants visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2024 - 8:24 am

Visa free stamp

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved visa-free entry for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.

This visa-free policy will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in effect for six months.

The countries eligible for visa-free access to Sri Lanka are:

  1. United Kingdom
  2. Germany
  3. Netherlands
  4. Belgium
  5. Spain
  6. Australia
  7. Denmark
  8. Poland
  9. Kazakhstan
  10. Saudi Arabia
  11. UAE
  12. Nepal
  13. China
  14. India
  15. Indonesia
  16. Russia
  17. Thailand
  18. Malaysia
  19. Japan
  20. France
  21. United States
  22. Canada
  23. Czech Republic
  24. Italy
  25. Switzerland
  26. Austria
  27. Israel
  28. Belarus
  29. Iran
  30. Sweden
  31. South Korea
  32. Qatar
  33. Oman
  34. Bahrain
  35. New Zealand
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY