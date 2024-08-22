Sri Lanka grants visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries
August 22, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved visa-free entry for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.
This visa-free policy will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in effect for six months.
The countries eligible for visa-free access to Sri Lanka are:
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Spain
- Australia
- Denmark
- Poland
- Kazakhstan
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Nepal
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Russia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Japan
- France
- United States
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Israel
- Belarus
- Iran
- Sweden
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Oman
- Bahrain
- New Zealand
What a joke! Now the tourists from all the rich countries are exempted. So, who is going to pay the hoodwinked $25 to fatten the Indian businessman now? It is the same cabinet that less than 4 months ago approved the handover of VISA to the bogus foreign VISA company (just because the company asked them) and increased the VISA fee, has now changed mindexempted most of the countries from requiring paid-VISA to visit Sri Lanka. Do they know what they are doing? It is that kind government some of fake patriots posting here to give the power to continue further.