Referring to Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s statement that Sri Lanka was not a Sinhala Buddhist country, National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs Minister Mano Ganesan said yesterday that Sri Lanka was a Sinhala Buddhist country.

Addressing the gathering of the National Path movement held at the BMICH, he said we were people of one nation but it was a Sinhala Buddhist country.

It is not good to say that Sri Lanka is not Sinhala Buddhist country. Although, there are different communities living in the country, we should admit that Sri Lanka is a Sinhala Buddhist country.

Meanwhile, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said the prevailing unrest in the country should be curbed at least in three months before it gets worse.

“We all should be committed to creating peace and harmony in the country in the aftermath of the uncertainties erupted following the Easter Sunday terror attacks,” the Minister said.

Nevertheless, he said three foreign countries had pumped money in millions to the National Thawheed Jama’ath (NTJ) since September 2018.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)