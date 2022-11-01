Sri Lanka keep World Cup hopes alive with six-wicket win against Afghanistan

Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten half-century helped Sri Lanka to acquire a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today (November 01).

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka, scoring 144 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka scored 148 in 18.3 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 3 for 13 in his four overs.