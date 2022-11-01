Sri Lanka keep World Cup hopes alive with six-wicket win against Afghanistan
Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten half-century helped Sri Lanka to acquire a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today (November 01).
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka, scoring 144 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka scored 148 in 18.3 overs for the loss of four wickets.
Wanindu Hasaranga was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 3 for 13 in his four overs.
Until Saturday, if they play the same way they did with Australia and NZ. I never get the logic of top 3 or 4 batsmen getting out trying to score as many runs as possible and then expecting the middle-order batsmen and bowlers to rebuild the inning and win, rather than if the top one or two fell soon then the next proper batsmen scoring less in the next 2-3 overs but saving the wickets to score from those other than opening top bowlers with the new ball.
Sri Lanka are the only team in contention in this group with an even number of points. The only way SL can qualify is, if they beat England in the Saturday game, and if New Zealand or Australia lose their last game. If SL’s game against England gets washed out, Sri Lanka will be eliminated given that their NRR is so far behind that of New Zealand.