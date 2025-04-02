Sri Lanka launches affordable nutritious meal program for public
The program introduced by the government of Sri Lanka to ensure food security for the people and provide access to nutritious meals at affordable prices was launched yesterday (April 1) at the “Pelassa” restaurant of the National Food Promotion Board in Narahenpita.
This project has been implemented in collaboration with the National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture, with the support of existing restaurant operators. It is also integrated with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.
Accordingly, the public now has the opportunity to enjoy a special, highly nutritious meal for as low as Rs. 200.
In the future, this nutritious and balanced meal package is expected to be introduced in all government and private restaurants. Additionally, the initiative provides the public with access to affordable packaged local food varieties as well as nutritious snacks.
The special guest at the event was the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that people have access to quality, healthy, and adequate meals.
The minister further stated that the project was launched in collaboration with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program with the goal of providing guidance and fostering a change in perception within the business community.
There he goes, the US has imposed the 3rd highest tariff on Sri Lanka.
49% on Cambodia, 46% on Vietnam and 44% on Sri Lanka.
Hope the ‘free service’ Fin Advisors to HE President Kumara are capable of dealing with this economic disaster.
Soon, the SL Taxpayer will be subsidizing the losses of government restaurants.
Dealing with the ‘US made SL’s ‘economic disaster’ is very easy. Remove the tariff on US imports to 0%. Then SL should be able to export goods to US at the tame tariff rate. It is up to the ‘great patriotic citizens with 2500+ years of proud history’ to buy , not buy the US made goods in the SL market. It is that simple. If people don’t buy, 0% tariff will be fine and AKD does not have to bother with a problem he had nothing to do with. That is what the government should do. Give the power to the people – that is what they always want- to deal with the problem in the easiest way, well within their ability. Chinese made goods are equally good and cheaper, we don’t need to buy US made satellite launcher yet, or US made weapons at sky high prices to compensate for high salaries paid to US workers.