Sri Lanka launches affordable nutritious meal program for public

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2025 - 8:33 am

The program introduced by the government of Sri Lanka to ensure food security for the people and provide access to nutritious meals at affordable prices was launched yesterday (April 1) at the “Pelassa” restaurant of the National Food Promotion Board in Narahenpita.

This project has been implemented in collaboration with the National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture, with the support of existing restaurant operators. It is also integrated with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.

Accordingly, the public now has the opportunity to enjoy a special, highly nutritious meal for as low as Rs. 200.

In the future, this nutritious and balanced meal package is expected to be introduced in all government and private restaurants. Additionally, the initiative provides the public with access to affordable packaged local food varieties as well as nutritious snacks.

The special guest at the event was the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that people have access to quality, healthy, and adequate meals.

The minister further stated that the project was launched in collaboration with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program with the goal of providing guidance and fostering a change in perception within the business community.