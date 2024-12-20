Sri Lanka launches Presidential Task Force for ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ programme

An 18-member Presidential Task Force has been appointed to design and oversee the implementation of the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme.

The gazette notification in this regard, signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was issued yesterday (December 19).

This programme aligns with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s policy statement, “A Rich Country, a Beautiful Life” and seeks to launch a transformative national mission focused on the well-being, harmony and progress of the country’s citizens.

The members of the task force include the Secretary to the President, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

The “Clean Sri Lanka” programme is designed to foster the social, environmental and ethical awakening of the nation while achieving sustainable environmental, economic and social objectives.

It also aims to strengthen state mechanisms by enhancing the efficiency of government operations to ensure the success of its goals.

This significant decision was approved at a recent Cabinet meeting, marking a key step toward implementing a program that seeks to transform Sri Lanka into a sustainable and prosperous nation.