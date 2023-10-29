Sri Lanka Navy arrests 37 poaching Indian fishermen in five trawlers on Sri Lanka waters

October 29, 2023

The Sri Lanka Navy seized five Indian trawlers with 37 Indian fishermen poaching on Sri Lankan waters off Mannar as well as near the Delft Island, Jaffna during special operations.

The Navy said they remain committed to conducting routine patrols and operations within Sri Lankan waters to deter illegal fishing activities of foreign trawlers.

In similar operations, the North Central Naval Command and Northern Naval Command deployed their Fast Attack Craft, Inshore Patrol Craft and small craft to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, after having spotted them engaging in illegal fishing on Sri Lankan waters on October 28 and this morning.

During these operations, the North Central Naval Command held 03 Indian poaching trawlers that continued to remain within the island’s waters off Mannar, with 23 Indian fishermen on board. In the same vein the Northern Naval Command apprehended 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 14 Indian fishermen who were poaching near the Delft Island.

The apprehended Indian fishermen and their trawlers were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and Kankesanthurai harbour and will be handed over to the Talaimannar and Jaffna Fisheries Inspectors for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, apart from the poaching trawlers held in this operation, the Sri Lanka Navy has seized 27 Indian poaching trawlers and apprehended 1 74 Indian fishermen so far in 2023. Following these activities, the poaching trawlers and fishermen have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action.