Sri Lanka Navy captures foreign fishing vessel with large volume of heroin

Sri Lanka Navy seized a foreign fishing vessel carrying a large haul of heroin in the international seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka along with seven crew members.

A special operation was initiated by the naval intelligence unit and the other naval personnel based on intelligence information received by Sri Lanka Police in this regard.

The apprehended foreign nationals, the vessel and the contraband are being brought ashore, to the Colombo Port, the navy spokesman stated further.

The fishing vessel and the crew members are to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.