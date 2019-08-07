Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government must lay the platform for a new revolution in the next five years.

Premier Wickremesinghe said the administrators and the citizen in general, need a change in approach to change the fortunes of Sri Lanka.

Speaking during an event in Sapugaskanda, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the country cannot be developed through slogans but only through a methodical approach and hard work.

The Premier noted the public had lost faith in the political system, stressing the country could not be taken forward through slogans and mere statements.

Premier Wickremesinghe inquired if the country should be dragged backwards to be on par with the likes of Afghanistan or if the country should move forward as a nation.

The Prime Minister stressed the country must be taken forward through hard work without depending on others and urged all persons to work hard by changing the state mechanism.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe further stressed the political culture needed to be revamped, and also pledged to initiate mega projects.

The Premier claimed the incumbent government had launched several forward thinking programmes for the betterment of the country.

(Source: News Radio)