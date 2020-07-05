Sri Lanka has not been exempted from the Global Travel Advisory or border restrictions for the British nationals against all but essential international travel, at this initial stage, the British High Commission in Colombo said today.

The UK has announced a change to its Global Travel Advisory, which advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. From 4 July, the UK will exempt 67 countries from the Global Travel Advisory. The UK is also making some changes to border control health measures for travellers arriving from some designated counties.

“The process for considering changes to Travel Advice takes into account a wide range of factors, including the entry requirements of that country, the availability of transport options and quarantine requirements,” it said.

“Sri Lanka has not been exempted from the Global Travel Advisory or border restrictions at this initial stage. This first review is part of a gradual and ongoing process of opening up global travel routes and relaxing border restrictions, and will be kept under constant close review to ensure it reflects the latest situation. The UK hopes to add other countries to the exemption list as conditions allow, the statement added.

(Source: Daily Mirror)