Sri Lanka Parliament adjourned due to opposition protest demanding Local Government Election

Sri Lanka Parliament was adjourned by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene till 9:30 AM on Wednesday (February 22) due to a tense situation that erupted in Parliament a short while ago.

Opposition MPs staged a protest inside the Chamber of the House shouting slogans demanding the Local Government election. “We want the election” they shouted, displaying posters.

On Monday (February 20), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) held a protest march in Colombo demanding the holding of Local Government Election.

Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the protest at Technical Junction, Maradana.

Also on Monday (February 20), Sri Lanka police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest organised by the National People’s Power (Jathika Jana Balawegaya) in Kurunegala against the delay of the Local Government Election.

On Tuesday (February 21), the Government Printer said that adequate police protection has not been provided for the ballot printing process.