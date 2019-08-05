Sri Lankan police say they have arrested three members of a banned Islamic organization linked to Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said in a statement that the three suspects belonging to Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim were arrested in eastern Ampara district on Monday.

He said they are believed to have received training at two locations run by ringleader Mohamed Zahran, who blew himself up at a tourist hotel on April 21 as part of coordinated attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels.

Two domestic radical Islamic groups, National Thowheed Jammath and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim, are accused of carrying out the blasts.

(AP)