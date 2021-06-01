Sri Lanka Police Headquarters to move to Attidiya, Dehiwala

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the construction of the new Sri Lanka Police Headquarters in Attidiya Road, Dehiwala.

According to a document released by the Department of Government Information, the new Sri Lanka Police headquarters will be moved to a 14-acre land located at No. 142., Bellantota Junction in Attidiya Road.

The Sri Lanka Police Headquarters is currently operating in three buildings which are more than 100 years old, connecting York Street and Chaithiya Road and has also rented buildings due to the lack of space at the premises.

It added that on the 11th of July 2021 approval was granted by the cabinet to construct the Sri Lanka Police Headquarters Complex in Mirihana, however, the necessary steps were not taken in accordance with the cabinet decision.

(Source: News 1st)