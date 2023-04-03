Apr 03 2023 April 3, 2023 April 3, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka Police use water cannons to disperse student protestors in Colombo

Posted in

Police car lights

Sri Lanka Police used water cannons to disperse a group of students from the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) who were marching towards the University Grants Commission (UGC) a short while ago.

The IUSF held the protest at the Lipton’s Circus in Colombo against the on-going repressions in universities.

Share on FB
Whatsapp