Sri Lanka Police use water cannons to disperse student protestors in Colombo
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka Police used water cannons to disperse a group of students from the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) who were marching towards the University Grants Commission (UGC) a short while ago.
The IUSF held the protest at the Lipton’s Circus in Colombo against the on-going repressions in universities.
The Pest (Vasantha M) is in action again.
When did this guy attend a class at the University last?
He’s been a student for > 10 years !