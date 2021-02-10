Feb 10 2021 February 10, 2021 February 10, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President appoints 12 new High Court Judges

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed twelve new High Court Judges, the President’s Media Division said.

The new High Court Judges received their letters of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).

Newly appointed High Court Judges:

  1. N. K. D. K. I. Nanayakkara – District Judge
  2. R. L. Godawela – District Judge
  3. V. Ramakamalan – District Judge
  4. U. R. V. B. Ranatunga – District Judge
  5. S. H. M. N. Lakmali – Additional District Judge
  6. D. G. N. R. Premaratne – District Judge
  7. W. D. Wimalasiri – Additional District Judge
  8. M. M. M. Mihal – Chief Magistrate
  9. Mahie Wijeweera – District Judge
  10. I. P. D. Liyanage – Additional District Judge
  11. J.Trotsky – District Judge
  12. N. A. Suwandurugoda – Senior State Counsel
