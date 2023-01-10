Sri Lanka President concerned about violence in Brazil

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, while noting he was deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brasilia added Sri Lanka not so long ago also experienced similar attempts by groups to overthrow democratic structures through unconstitutional means.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brasilia.

Sri Lanka not so long ago also experienced similar attempts by groups to overthrow democratic structures through unconstitutional means.

Such hostilities are condemned, and we stand in solidarity with the President, Government and people of Brazil in this hour of confrontation. It is imperative that Democracy and its institutions are universally respected by all citizens” the President said in a statement.