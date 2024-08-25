Sri Lanka President discusses key issues with Catholic Bishops’ conference

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is running in the upcoming Presidential Election, met with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference President, Bishop of Kurunegala, Most Rev. Dr. Harold Anthony Perera, and the Secretary General, Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev. Don Anthony Jayakody.

They discussed education reforms, the progress of the Easter Sunday investigation, environmental issues, and concerns related to the Catholic Church.

President Wickremesinghe also updated them on the economy and the government’s plans to address the cost of living.

Other members of the Sri Lanka Bishops’ Conference were also present at the meeting.