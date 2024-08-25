Sri Lanka President discusses key issues with Catholic Bishops’ conference
Posted by Editor on August 25, 2024 - 5:51 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is running in the upcoming Presidential Election, met with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference President, Bishop of Kurunegala, Most Rev. Dr. Harold Anthony Perera, and the Secretary General, Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev. Don Anthony Jayakody.
They discussed education reforms, the progress of the Easter Sunday investigation, environmental issues, and concerns related to the Catholic Church.
President Wickremesinghe also updated them on the economy and the government’s plans to address the cost of living.
Other members of the Sri Lanka Bishops’ Conference were also present at the meeting.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ranil to unveil his manifesto “Puluwan Sri Lanka” on August 29 August 27, 2024
- SJB and SLPP to unveil Presidential Election manifestos soon August 27, 2024
- A.H.M. Fowzie given suspended sentence over misuse of ministry vehicle August 27, 2024
- Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda appointed as Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff August 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Excise Commissioner dismisses claims of significant Tax arrears August 27, 2024
It is good to know that they also discussed about progress of the Easter Sunday investigation. Mahaa-Mola-Karu is still at large and may be RW will catch the culprit after the presidential election.