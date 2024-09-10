Sri Lanka President removes five State Ministers, including Geetha Kumarasinghe
Posted by Editor on September 10, 2024 - 6:25 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has removed five State Ministers, including Geetha Kumarasinghe, with immediate effect, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).
The other State Ministers removed from their positions are Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Amith Thenuka Vidanagamage, Prasanna Ranaweera, and D.V. Chanaka.
The removals were made under the powers vested in the President by Article 47 (3) (a) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, the PMD stated.
Lot more laughter!!!
I don’t think there is anything strange about this move. Because, Thalatha IN……..Geetha OUT (Joined Sajith)!!
Clear demonstration of discipline in the future Govt.
Either stay with us and build the Nation or go away.