Sri Lanka President says Cannot change Government by taking to the streets

Government can only be changed through a parliamentary election and taking to the streets was not an option for that, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today (March 03).

The President made this remark while participating in the Air Force cadets and other officers’ Passing Out Parade at the Trincomalee Air Force Base today.

