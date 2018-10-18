President Maithripala Sirisena and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation last evening (Oct 17). Two leaders held a very cordial discussion, during which the developmental activities in Sri Lanka were discussed. Premier Modi assured the President that India would always provide every assistance to Sri Lanka’s progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that the close friendship and cordiality would continue to be strong and expressed appreciation over President Sirisena’s efforts to maintain close relations with neighbours as well as other countries.

President Sirisena thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s continuous support to Sri Lanka’s development and progress.

(President’s Media)