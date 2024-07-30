Sri Lanka President thanks Parliament Members for support

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expressed his gratitude to all the members of parliament who supported him.

He made this statement in a post on his Facebook account last night (July 29).

The President’s message is given below:

I want to thank the MPs who’ve been with me on this journey. To those who stood by me from the start, your support made the first steps we took to recovery possible. You believed in me and my plan when the country was in crisis, with people struggling for fuel, medicine, and essentials.

Your commitment kept us going when the challenges seemed insurmountable.

To the MPs who joined midway, you saw the progress and chose to be part of the change. Thank you.

To those now joining us, welcome. Your support shows the positive direction we’re heading. You understand the importance of putting aside party politics to unite as one. Together, we can achieve even more.

To the MPs yet to join us, we’re ready to welcome you. Our mission to build a prosperous, united Sri Lanka is ongoing, and we need every willing hand to make it a reality. This journey hasn’t been easy, but by coming together, we’ve started to turn the tide. Together, we will create the Sri Lanka we all believe in.

Thank you for your dedication, courage, and commitment to our country’s future.