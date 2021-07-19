Sri Lanka President to contest a second term at Presidential elections
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today said that he will contest a second term at the next presidential election.
He said earlier that he will hold the seat only for one term.
The President reiterated this during a meeting held today (July 19) with heads of media institutions.
That’s excellent news.
Was worried the baton will be handed over to the next gen after one term.
We are well on the road to Prosperity and Splendor and in the 2nd term, we will be the Wonder of Asia.