Sri Lanka Prime Minister phones Karzai, assures support for Afghanistan

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on August 18 re-affirmed Sri Lanka’s continued support to the people of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. The insurgent group had overrun Kabul on Sunday after the Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. Currently, the situation in Afghanistan is unstable and the Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha as they are looking to run the country on their own set of rules.

Taking to Twitter, Rajapaksa informed that he spoke to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in a bid to inquire about the ongoing developments unfolding in the war-torn country and further reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s support for Afghans.

In the first sign of engagement with the Taliban since the ouster of the Afghanistan government, key political leaders such as Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah met Anas Haqqani on Wednesday. The former Afghanistan president has formed a Coordination Council along with High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. However, talks between the two sides were stuck owing to certain “unacceptable conditions” imposed by the Taliban.

(Republic World)