Sri Lanka receives second batch of Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine this morning (12).

The consignment of vaccine doses was transported to storage in specialized lorries after reaching the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the early hours of today.

The first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in Sri Lanka on July 05.

The SPC has ordered a total of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while another 60,000 doses are expected in the third week of July and 90,000 more the week after that.

Sri Lanka has thus far received a total of 8,571,000 doses of Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines while 5,330,492 of them have been administered to the public.

