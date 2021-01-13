Sri Lanka reports first case of new variant of COVID-19

An arrival from the United Kingdom has been infected with the new COVID-19 variant which is rapidly spreading in the UK and several other countries, The Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said.

He said the infected person might have arrived in the country a week or two ago.

Investigations in this regard are underway, he said.

The research was conducted by the Sri Jayewardenepura research team headed by Professor Nieelika Malavige.