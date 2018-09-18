The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.5 percent and hit an all-time low of 166.00 per dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by higher dollar demand from importers amid reluctant greenback sales by exporters, market sources said.

The local currency hit a fresh low for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. It closed at 165.00/30 per dollar on Monday.

The rupee weakened 2.4 percent this month, and 7.7 percent so far this year.

