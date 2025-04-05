Sri Lanka sends special medical and relief team to earthquake-hit Myanmar

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2025 - 5:08 pm

A 26-member specialized medical and disaster relief team from Sri Lanka’s Army, Navy, and Air Force, led by Brigadier Punya Karunathilake, left for Myanmar today on a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

The team is being sent to help people affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar.

This urgent humanitarian mission is carried out under the direct supervision of Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired), following instructions from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The tri-service commanders acted swiftly to prepare and dispatch the team in a short period.

Myanmar, a fellow Buddhist nation with strong religious and cultural ties to Sri Lanka, is receiving not only disaster relief but also medical supplies and other aid. These items were collected across Sri Lanka under the guidance of the Venerable Maha Sangha, led by the Chief Prelates of the three main Buddhist chapters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the support of the Foreign Minister and the Ministry Secretary, played a key role in organizing the necessary diplomatic arrangements for the relief operation.

SriLankan Airlines also extended its support by arranging the special flight for the team and aid cargo.

This operation highlights Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to regional cooperation and its readiness to stand by friendly nations during times of crisis.