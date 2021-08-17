Sri Lanka signs Rs. 61.5 billion Term Facility with China Development Bank

The Government of Sri Lanka and the China Development Bank have entered into an agreement of RMB 2 billion – approximately Rs. 61.5 billion term Facility today (August 17), the Chinese Embassy in Colombo announced.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo taking to Twitter said the agreement was signed on a request from Sri Lanka.

The Embassy stated the agreement was penned in order to support the country’s COVID-19 response, economic revival, financial stability and livelihood betterment.

China Development Bank and Sri Lankan Government has entered into an agreement of RMB 2 Billion (approx LKR 61.5 Billion) Term Facility today (17 Aug), upon a request from 🇱🇰 side to support its #COVID19 response, economic revival, financial stability and livelihood betterment. pic.twitter.com/ehkvWGfXzz — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) August 17, 2021