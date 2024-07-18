Sri Lanka Supreme Court to decide on petitions against IGP appointment on July 24

July 18, 2024

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has finished reviewing petitions against the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The court will decide on July 24, 2024, whether to allow these petitions to proceed.

Nine petitions were filed to stop Tennakoon from performing his duties as IGP.

However, Tennakoon and the Attorney General argued that the petitions should be dismissed.

The case was heard by Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Achala Wengappuli, and Mahinda Samayawardhena.

Lawyers Geoffrey Alagaratnam, Upul Jayasuriya, Shamil Perera, Saliya Pieris, Viran Corea, Suren Fernando, and Thishya Weragoda represented the petitioners.

Romesh de Silva represented Tennakoon, while Nerin Pulle represented the Attorney General.