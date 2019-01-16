The Philippines and Sri Lanka signed five agreements during President Maithripala Sirisena’s state visit to the country.

President Sirisena and President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the signing and exchange of the agreements in Malacañang this evening.

The agreements cover matters concerning defense and military education and training, agriculture, education and tourism.

The list of agreements signed by the two countries:

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Defense of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka concerning Defense and Military Education and Training and Exchanges of Defense and Military Delegations.

2. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Agriculture, Fisheries and Related Fields between the Republic of the Philippines and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

3. Memorandum of Understanding on Academic Cooperation in Higher Education between the Commission on Higher Education and the Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply, and Higher Education of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Tourism of the Philippines and the Ministry of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs of Sri Lanka.

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the University of the Philippines Los Baños and the Sri Lanka Council for Agriculture Research Policy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development.

(Source: News Radio)