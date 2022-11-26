Sri Lanka to implement Law against Gold smugglers

The Sri Lankan Government has decided to implement law against people who come to Sri Lanka as air passengers for the purpose of smuggling gold articles unnecessarily, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

Accordingly, persons who come to Sri Lanka wearing gold items over 22 carats without the permission of the Controller General of Imports and Exports will be banned from entering the country.

The statement issued by the Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry noted that the new restriction will not be applicable to returning Sri Lankan expatriate workers or normal passengers.

The gazette in this regard is expected to be published in the coming week.

According to the statement, 50 kg of gold are smuggled into the country daily.

The statement said on a regular basis, certain individuals leave for neighbouring countries and return with 24-carat gold jewellery.

The Finance Ministry said due to the smuggling of gold, the Government of Sri Lanka incurs a loss of nearly USD 30 million in income monthly.