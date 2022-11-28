Sri Lanka to introduce Demerit points system for driving licences
Sri Lanka is going to implement a demerit point system for the driving licence from January 2023.
State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna speaking in Parliament of Sri Lanka today (November 28) said the system is being introduced with the aim of ensuring disciplined motorists, adding that although approval was granted for the procedure, it had not been implemented for a period of 08 years.
Accordingly, the relevant points will be deducted over 32 traffic offences. If 24 such points are deducted, the driving licence of the concerned driver will be suspended for a period of one year, Minister Alagiyawanna said.
He also stated that if a driver is deducted 12 points during his probationary period with the temporary driving licence, he will not be allowed to obtain the driving licence for a period of one year.
This is how the relevant points are deducted:
- 10 points will be deducted if driven without stopping the vehicle following a road accident.
- 08 points will be deducted if driven exceeding 150 km/h.
- 06 points will be deducted if driven recklessly regardless of roadworthiness.
What a joke! I saw on the TV, Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna talks about UK accepting SL driving licence. They never will. SL drivers or how the traffic law implemented in SL is in Neanderthal era when compared to the UK, though both share the common origin. I think if somebody from SL trying to drive in the UK using SL licence, the British traffic police will give a non-stop free lift to the jail. UK system has only 9 points to lose and once it is lost, it is not at all easy to get the licence back again because of stricter driving test etc. the offenders have to follow. It is so difficult, ppl in the UK don’t want to lose 9 points and also, respect the law and the rights of the other drivers and pedestrians too. Driving on UK roads does not feel like waging the 4th world war and all the chances are there getting home alive with all limbs intact. In SL they will find the way including bribing to drive until death on a licence with 1 point to lose. That is all. It won’t change a bit because of the 24 point system. It is not designed to hurt rogue drivers.