Sri Lanka to lift ban on Glyphosate after 07 years
The Sri Lankan Government has decided to lift the ban on import of herbicide Glyphosate after 07 years.
Accordingly, the gazette notification signed by Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera pertaining to the lifting of the ban has been sent to the Government Printer, says the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Gunadasa Samarasinghe.
Since there was no alternative method for weed control in the agricultural sector, that situation also led to a decrease in harvests, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture emphasised.
Now, if those diseases incidence they blamed glycophohate for is going to go up we will know it is the reason (I mean when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions). If not we will know the level of scientific expertise of those who put forward this claim and continue to be in charge of the nation’s health drawing huge salaries paid through the public pocket. My opinion at this stage is, it is as scientifically based on the reason for cremating SL Muslims died of COVID-19. When it it was done, I posted here the it was based on bullshXX science invented by the SL health experts and posted links here for instructions by the WHO and other credible scientific bodies.