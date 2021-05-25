Sri Lanka to purchase 14 million doses of Astrazeneca, Sinopharm vaccines

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to purchase 14 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine and one million doses of Astrazeneca vaccine immediately.

The proposal to purchase relevant vaccines was tabled by the Minister of Health.

The Government plans to vaccinate 60% – 70% of the population by the end of this year.

“It is needed to supply the vaccines as soon as possible under the situation that there is no solution other than the inoculation to control the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Government said.