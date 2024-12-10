Sri Lanka to receive 22 ALCO diesel engines as grant from Government of India

Sri Lanka Railways is set to receive a major boost with 22 ALCO diesel engines granted by the Indian Government.

The grant includes 20 slightly used M10 locomotive models, two additional engines and spare parts necessary for their maintenance.

This announcement was made today (December 10) by Sri Lanka Government’s Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing.

The engines, provided by Indian Railways, aim to enhance the operational capacity of Sri Lanka’s railway network.

RITES, an Indian engineering consultant and infrastructure development company, has submitted an unsolicited proposal to handle the maintenance of these locomotives for a period of five years.

However, after an appraisal by the project committee, it was determined that the Sri Lanka Railway Department has the required expertise to manage the maintenance in-house.

The Cabinet of Ministers had previously approved the formation of a negotiation consensus committee on June 11, 2024, to evaluate the proposal.

Based on recommendations from the committee, the Cabinet of Ministers has now approved the signing of the agreement to secure the grant and allow Sri Lanka Railways to undertake maintenance with its own workforce.

This development is expected to strengthen the operations of Sri Lanka Railways while enhancing its self-reliance in maintaining its fleet.