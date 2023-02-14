Feb 14 2023 February 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka to receive $38 Million grant from Japan to purchase fuel to maintain the health sector

Japan has agreed to grant 5 billion Japanese yen or approximately USD 38 million to ensure provisions to purchase fuel needed to maintain essential and emergency services in the health sector in Sri Lanka.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning (February 14), Minister Bandula Gunawardene pointed out that Japan has agreed to provide this fund under the Japan Economic and Social Development Program.

