Dec 30 2022

Sri Lanka to remove provincial letters from vehicle number plates

Vehicle number plates in Sri Lanka

Provincial letters will be removed from vehicle number plates in Sri Lanka with effect from January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, provincial letters will be removed when a new vehicle is registered or transfer ownership of a vehicle.

The amendment to the vehicle number places was announced by the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic on Friday (December 30).

