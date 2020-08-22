Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Sri Lanka will take measures to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia for local patients, once it received approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Ministry Spokesman Viraj Abeysinghe said Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Yury B. Materiy had briefed Wanniarachchi on the new vaccine. The Ambassador on the occasion had said Sri Lanka had been able to successfully control COVID-19 owing to the timely measures taken by the Government. Materiy had also stated a scholarship scheme will commence to help not only Sri Lankan doctors but other medical professionals to further their education in Russia.

