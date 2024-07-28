Sri Lanka women clinch first-ever Asia Cup title with victory over India
Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket team won their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating seven-time champions India by 8 wickets in the final on Sunday (July 28).
Chasing a record target of 165, Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with an impressive 61 runs, including 2 sixes and 9 boundaries.
Despite Vishmi Gunaratne’s early run-out, Harshitha Samarawickrama strengthened Sri Lanka’s position with an unbeaten 69 off 51 deliveries, while Kaveesha Dilhari added 30*.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first, posting 165 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Shafali Verma fell for 16, while Smriti Mandhana scored a commanding 60, setting a strong foundation for India.
Jemimah Rodrigues added 29 before being run out, and Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed by Sachini Nisansala for 11 runs.
Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari took 2 wickets, with Sachini Nisansala and Chamari Athapaththu each claiming one.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Postal Department organizes secured delivery of marked postal ballots July 29, 2024
- Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe resigns as Justice Minister July 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka to allow vehicle imports for business and transportation from August 2024 July 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka President vows to resolve IGP issue, ensure September 21 Election July 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka women clinch first-ever Asia Cup title with victory over India July 28, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS Girls! This is a moment to cherish!!
Girls with balls of the size of Grapefruits, when boys seems to have none! How pathetic when cannot win even in Pallekele stadium. Gold and tattoos do not make much difference to ability to play, ability to think and ability to adapt to a situation.