Sri Lankan chef aboard the ship MSC Magnifica has been brought to the Colombo harbour by Sri Lanka Navy and sent to Boossa for 21-day quarantine period according to the Navy Spokesperson.

The Navy spokesperson states that a Navy team were sent to receive the Sri Lankan Chef from Italy Anura Bandara Herath, who made a distress call from the MSC Magnifica cruise ship which entered the Sri Lankan waters today for refuelling.