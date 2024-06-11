Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, currently in Russia to participate in the BRICS 2024 Foreign Ministerial Session with developing countries, held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 10, 2024.
During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to further enhance bilateral ties, particularly in tourism, higher education, and economic cooperation.
Minister Sabry also raised the issue of Sri Lankan citizens serving in the Russian Armed Forces, seeking assistance in resolving any challenges they may face.
In response, it was decided that the upcoming meeting scheduled for June 26th-27th, 2024, between the Sri Lankan high-level delegation led by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, will comprehensively review these issues and take appropriate measures to address them.
Additionally, in accordance with Minister Ali Sabry’s request, both parties agreed to halt further recruitment from Sri Lanka.
Dear FM,
Did you request him to stop the slaughter in Ukraine?