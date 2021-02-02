Sri Lankan gangster ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’ arrested in Chennai

Sinnaiah Gunasekaran alias ‘Kimbula Ela Guna’, a Lankan drug lord who had links with LTTE, along with his three associates were arrested from Chennai airport on Sunday night, minutes before they planned to board a flight to Delhi.

Before escaping to Tamil Nadu from the island nation, Guna was a major drug dealer in Sri Lanka.

He allegedly took part in the LTTE’s failed attempt to eliminate then Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga in 1999. After that, he fled Sri Lanka and was living in Tamil Nadu with fake documents.

The Q branch in October last year had arrested his associate Alahapperumaga Sunil Gamini alias Fonseka from Bengaluru.

Guna’s gang is believed to have close links with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam, the rebel ethnic group which was involved in armed struggle in Lanka.

On Sunday, based on intelligence, Q branch team arrested Guna and his associates. All the four are being remanded.

Police said they are checking if Guna was still involved in drug trafficking.

In Sri Lanka, Guna’s gang has been allegedly involved in attacks executed by a political leader. In an attack unleashed on then-President Chandrika Kumaratunge in 1999, she had lost one eye.

