A Sri Lankan man employed by a Sydney university has been charged over a document that police allege contained plans for terrorism attacks.

The 25-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers at the University of NSW in Kensington on Thursday afternoon, police said.

It followed a tip-off from a worker at the university, who police said found a notebook that allegedly contained the names of several locations and individuals as “potential targets”.

“They are symbolic locations within Sydney,” acting Detective Superintendent Mick Sheehy said on Friday.

“We have psychologists and investigators looking at that document to try to interpret the intent and capability, but that is in essence the offence that is before the court.”

“From the documentation, we believe he would affiliate with ISIS,” Sheehy said.

A number of electronic items were also seized during a raid at a unit at Zetland early on Friday morning.

The man was charged with collecting or making a document which is connected with preparation for, the engagement of a person in, or assistance in a terrorist act.

He was refused bail to appear at Waverley local court on Friday.

“The charges laid against this person are serious and significant, and should not be underestimated,” said Australian Federal police Detective Superintendent Michael McTiernan.

The man, who is in Australia on a student visa that expires in September, has not been charged with being a member of a terrorist group.

He was employed as a contractor at the University of NSW and has allegedly travelled back to Sri Lanka and other areas.

The man was not known to police and does not have any criminal history in Australia, police said.

Authorities insist there was no concern for public safety. -Agencies

(Source: Australian Associated Press)