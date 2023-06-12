Sri Lankan Migrant workers’ remittances record sharp increase in May
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittances in the month of May 2023 was recorded at USD 479.7 million, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
Accordingly, the cumulative figure for the first five months of the year (Jan 2023 – May 2023) is USD 2,346.9 million, which is an increase of 75.7 percent from corresponding period of the previous year.
Workers’ remittances have been a key pillar of Sri Lanka’s foreign currency earnings providing a substantial cushion against the widening trade deficit and thereby enhancing the external sector resilience of the country.
The Sri Lankan Migrant Workers are high level patriotic compared with the goons in the GMOA and in the Pest-led Teacher’s Union, and in FUTA.
The Sri Lankan Migrant Workers are millions of miles ahead of the Sajith Jalani Balavegaya (SJB) and its ‘leaders’ consisting Dr de Silva, Eraj W and others.