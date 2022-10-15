Sri Lankan Naval vessel with six officers on board goes missing off southern coast

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force has launched a search operation after losing communication with a multi-day fishing vessel attached to the Southern Naval Command since September 17 with six naval personnel on board.

A naval team consisting of five sailors and a senior officer attached to the Southern Naval Command was deployed for routine patrol off the Tangalle coast on September 16.

According to reports, the naval officers aboard the vessel had not taken any satellite phones or GPS devices with them.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said neighbouring countries have also been informed about the missing vessel.

It was reported that the patrol vessel was distressed in deep seas after getting caught in heavy current and drifting away from territorial water.